Kookoo

Ultimate Geek


#296032 16-May-2022 13:27
A bit of a random question - can anyone recommend someone for a ranchslider rollers replacement job on Auckland North Shore? I tried doing it myself about 6 months ago - that's as long as it lasted. May as well pay someone to do a proper job this time. I tried google and nocowboys without much luck - they either look pretty dodgy, or the job is too small for them.




Linux
Uber Geek

  #2914547 16-May-2022 13:46
https://www.exceed.co.nz/

CokemonZ
Ultimate Geek


  #2914560 16-May-2022 14:14
Linux:

 

https://www.exceed.co.nz/

 

 

I've also used these guys - a few years ago, but they did a good job.

eracode
Uber Geek

  #2914578 16-May-2022 14:50
Another vote for Exceed - excellent all round. Your job is bread and butter for them.




Kookoo

Ultimate Geek


  #2914700 16-May-2022 19:14
Thanks! Exceed it is then. Good to know you've had good experience with them.

 

I was a bit taken aback by Exceed when I googled ranchslider repair because they obviously SEO'd and SEM'd the heck out of Google to always be the first result on any relevant search. I usually take it as a sign of something dodgy going on. It kind of tells me "we don't have enough references to generate new business so we'll make sure we're top of the search" - a bit like the good old "AAA..." in Yellow Pages.




Linux
Uber Geek

  #2914702 16-May-2022 19:24
Exceed is very good

