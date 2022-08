Thanks! Exceed it is then. Good to know you've had good experience with them.

I was a bit taken aback by Exceed when I googled ranchslider repair because they obviously SEO'd and SEM'd the heck out of Google to always be the first result on any relevant search. I usually take it as a sign of something dodgy going on. It kind of tells me "we don't have enough references to generate new business so we'll make sure we're top of the search" - a bit like the good old "AAA..." in Yellow Pages.