I have a friend in Germany whose laptop is dying, I have a spare one here I want her to have. Is it possible to post a laptop to Germany given the internal battery situation? What's my best option here?
Thanks
By Post, NO.
Its possible by courier, but you'll have to jump though a bunch of documentation and packaging requirements,
Last time I had to send a battery with NZPost (Kindle to the USA about a year ago) I had to use express courier and do a battery declaration.
And probably work out cheaper to send her $$$ the way shipping charges are these days.
I had a Withings Horizon watch sent from Brussels to Wellington. That cost me about US$ 100 on DHL, double that for the FedEx quote.
I suggest you check the courier prices but it won't be cheap.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
xpd:
Or find a decent used laptop on eBay Germany and get it sent to her address, so reverse the cheap laptop / expensive shipping to expensive laptop / cheap shipping.
While this could work, eBay might raise flags as this is also the way scammers use stolen credit card numbers - buyer located in a country, destination in a different country. It may end having the transaction cancelled or losing the money.
Sell the laptop in New Zealand, transfer money using Wire.
Book a holiday and take the laptop with you. Use it as an excuse to go see your friend.
A less than useful reply but I got the info I needed earlier in thread thanks all
