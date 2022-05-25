Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can I Post a Laptop to Germany?
#296145 25-May-2022 10:02
I have a friend in Germany whose laptop is dying, I have a spare one here I want her to have.  Is it possible to post a laptop to Germany given the internal battery situation?  What's my best option here?

 

Thanks

  #2918271 25-May-2022 10:08
By Post, NO. 

 

Its possible by courier,  but you'll have to jump though a bunch of documentation and packaging requirements, 

  #2918278 25-May-2022 10:11
Last time I had to send a battery with NZPost (Kindle to the USA about a year ago) I had to use express courier and do a battery declaration.

  #2918285 25-May-2022 10:42
And probably work out cheaper to send her $$$ the way shipping charges are these days.

 

 




  #2918289 25-May-2022 11:06
I had a Withings Horizon watch sent from Brussels to Wellington. That cost me about US$ 100 on DHL, double that for the FedEx quote.

 

I suggest you check the courier prices but it won't be cheap.




  #2918557 25-May-2022 18:12
xpd:

And probably work out cheaper to send her $$$ the way shipping charges are these days.

 

 

Or find a decent used laptop on eBay Germany and get it sent to her address, so reverse the cheap laptop / expensive shipping to expensive laptop / cheap shipping.

  #2918588 25-May-2022 19:49
Don't bother, recipient in Germany will have to pay duty/taxes.
Since their customs de mininis is EUR0. So regardless what value you declare it for customs, the receiver will end up paying some form of duty/taxes.

  #2918690 26-May-2022 08:23
neb:
xpd:

 

And probably work out cheaper to send her $$$ the way shipping charges are these days.

 

Or find a decent used laptop on eBay Germany and get it sent to her address, so reverse the cheap laptop / expensive shipping to expensive laptop / cheap shipping.

 

 

While this could work, eBay might raise flags as this is also the way scammers use stolen credit card numbers - buyer located in a country, destination in a different country. It may end having the transaction cancelled or losing the money.

 

Sell the laptop in New Zealand, transfer money using Wire. 




  #2918706 26-May-2022 09:11
Book a holiday and take the laptop with you. Use it as an excuse to go see your friend.

  #2918707 26-May-2022 09:19
Senecio:

 

Book a holiday and take the laptop with you. Use it as an excuse to go see your friend.

 

 

 

 

A less than useful reply but I got the info I needed earlier in thread thanks all

  #2918708 26-May-2022 09:24
Hi, my dislexic self read the heading of this thread, "Can I post a lampost to Germany" 😂

 

Which my mind responded with WtheF?

 

Cyril

  #2918713 26-May-2022 09:39
A post about post.

 

 




  #2918739 26-May-2022 10:52
xpd:

 

A post about post.

 

 

A post about a post about a post

 

:-)

#2918751 26-May-2022 11:24
1101:

 

xpd:

 

A post about post.

 

 

A post about a post about a post

 

:-)

 

 

But which post are you talking about now? The lamp post or the postal mail? 🤪




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

  #2918752 26-May-2022 11:25
1101:

 

xpd:

 

A post about post.

 

 

A post about a post about a post

 

:-)

 

 




  #2920248 30-May-2022 03:35
Brauchen sie eine deutsche Tastatur?

 

QWERTZ + ß Ü Ö Ä €

 

 

 

 

 

 

