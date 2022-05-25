With a few companies giving the new proposed 4 day working week a try I'm curious to try and figure out how this works with their part time employees that already do this.

I won't go in to the particular situation that's started this discussion but it's turning up interesting points I don't believe is being really factored in to the change when it comes to part timers from those making the decisions.

Bear with me on this as it's a thought process I'm trying to scribble in a forum, but if as an example there is a part timers doing 80% hours, should the plan be to:

-cut their hours by 20% like the rest of the company ;or;

-pay them 25% more to bring their pay up to parity with the full time workers they will be matching

On the one hand the company is conceding that people only operate at 80% efficiency, but on the other hand they are also conceding 80% of the hours is enough to complete 100% of the work. If those part timers are working harder in their 32 hours surely slashing their hours will mean they can no longer achieve all their work. Also makes me question the impact of those on 80% having it conceded they've technically been capable of doing full time work all the time they've been employed.

I'm just interested on anyone elses take on this or maybe any official aspects to it people know of. As the rambling above suggests I've gone back and forth on how this should be handled every five minutes. Ultimately I'm assuming it's the employers and employees involved discretion to address it with what ideally should be a mutually agreed decision, but what would be the actual end result if it's not mutual?