Four day week - Part timers
#296150 25-May-2022 12:44
With a few companies giving the new proposed 4 day working week a try I'm curious to try and figure out how this works with their part time employees that already do this.

 

I won't go in to the particular situation that's started this discussion but it's turning up interesting points I don't believe is being really factored in to the change when it comes to part timers from those making the decisions.

 

Bear with me on this as it's a thought process I'm trying to scribble in a forum, but if as an example there is a part timers doing 80% hours, should the plan be to:

 

-cut their hours by 20% like the rest of the company ;or;

 

-pay them 25% more to bring their pay up to parity with the full time workers they will be matching

 

 

 

On the one hand the company is conceding that people only operate at 80% efficiency, but on the other hand they are also conceding 80% of the hours is enough to complete 100% of the work. If those part timers are working harder in their 32 hours surely slashing their hours will mean they can no longer achieve all their work. Also makes me question the impact of those on 80% having it conceded they've technically been capable of doing full time work all the time they've been employed.

 

I'm just interested on anyone elses take on this or maybe any official aspects to it people know of. As the rambling above suggests I've gone back and forth on how this should be handled every five minutes. Ultimately I'm assuming it's the employers and employees involved discretion to address it with what ideally should be a mutually agreed decision, but what would be the actual end result if it's not mutual?

  #2918342 25-May-2022 13:55
Are you taking about 4 x 8 hour days or 4 x 10 hour days?

If it is 4 x 10 hour days then the number of hours worked per week doesn't really change.

 

For a 4 x 8 hour week It will depend on the contract the part time workers have. If they are guarantied a minimum of x number of hours per week then that is the number they should at least be doing.
If there is not minimum number hours stated in their contracts then the number of hours the do will be up to the company.

 

 

 

 

  #2918419 25-May-2022 14:38
In this particular instance it's 4x8 hours which equates to a 25% jump in hoirly pay for those staff.

I assume a contract wording will dictate it so I'll double check that, but I think a lot of contracts just say pro rata on them which I'm guessing means the salary/full time hours x hours worked. So by definition is the pro rata rate now 25% higher and the minimum hours clause stands, basically granting a pay rise to these employees?

  #2918445 25-May-2022 16:11
I generally find part timers to be a PITA for project work and production planning.  Their limited availability makes things harder than they need to be.

 

For example if someone wants to work 9am - 3pm, they are no use to me as a manager because our ops team meets at 7am daily (the workers start at 5am - 6am). 

 

If they are an accounts payable clerk, then no-problem. They don't need to come into the office every day but one or two days per week is helpful for team dynamics, culture etc.  They can pick their hours and as long as they meet deadlines and accuracy standards. 




