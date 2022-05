Having lived in the northern hemisphere I've gone through countless gloves trying to find the best touch screen gloves. My conclusion, there really aren't any. Those that are warm enough were so bulky that they were so imprecise with a screen that I ended up removing them to use my phone. And those that were thin enough to give me some resemblance of control over my phone simply weren't warm enough.

Best advice I can give. Find a thin conductive glove that you can use with your phone, then wear mits over the top for when you're not using your phone.