Diamonds come down to the four C's. You should school yourself up on them. The reality is the price of a diamond is defined by these. You can get larger diamonds by being willing to accept lower grade in some of the C's. Sparkle wise the cuts is most important, so if that important aim for Hearts or Ideal.



Once you understand the grading, then when you walk into the Jewellers you can see through the bullpoo. When I was looking I had read up on the four C's, and then went to look at MHJ and the sales pitch was nauseating. This was because they did the old look with the jewellers loupe, then get the colleague to come over and both exlaim how amazing it looks, and that they havent seen one this good for x months, and then out came the certificate that shows its grading and it was a below average diamond.



I went with an independent jeweller, and it was a ready made ring. They negotiated heavily so, take what you want from that. In regards to buying second hand, if the ring is graded and what you are buying is certified then yeah thats a great way to reduce the cost. In terms of making bigger they will have ways to do it that may or may not be acceptable, alternatively you could have a new set made, or even go for a different layout if you have just bought a large solitaire diamond.

My personal thoughts are diamonds are overrated- and that was what I bought. I think you could buy much better on something not as expensive, but really you need your significant other to be on board with this, you want to get something they want, not what you want.