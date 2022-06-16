Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDTI Boundary marks - what are they for?
nzkc

1047 posts

Uber Geek


#298419 16-Jun-2022 00:13
Send private message

Hi,

 

Neighbour sold their house a few weeks ago that is a rental. This week some markers have appeared on our shared driveway labelled "DTI Bndry" which I interpret as "DTI Boundary".  Did some googling and the best I can come up with is Debt To Income but I'm not sure how that would relate to boundary markers exactly (I would have thought to buy the property the lender would have done debt to ratio values then).  They are not right at the end of the driveway and are a few meters up. Haven't seen any other markers anywhere else.

 

The driveway is shared and owned by 6 properties equally.

 

The property sold is the largest section and I suspect is going to be subdivided (a guess). Bit of a shame as it is a fairly nice property.

 

Any ideas what these markers would be for and/or mean?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Hammerer
2369 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2930149 16-Jun-2022 00:34
Send private message quote this post

Boundary markers normally mark the extent of land parcels or parts such as right of ways.

 

I’d guess that the new owner/developer wants to be able to work to the actual boundaries rather than assuming existing features match the legal boundary of the parcel of land they purchased. You could ask to find out what they are actually there for.

 

I think that the markers are at the start, and not the end, of the driveway. Most boundaries are not where the driveway meets the road but a few metres back to leave space for a footpath, a berm, a kerb, or whatever the local council requires.

 

DTI is likely to be something like digital topographic imaging.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 