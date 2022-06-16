Hi,

Neighbour sold their house a few weeks ago that is a rental. This week some markers have appeared on our shared driveway labelled "DTI Bndry" which I interpret as "DTI Boundary". Did some googling and the best I can come up with is Debt To Income but I'm not sure how that would relate to boundary markers exactly (I would have thought to buy the property the lender would have done debt to ratio values then). They are not right at the end of the driveway and are a few meters up. Haven't seen any other markers anywhere else.

The driveway is shared and owned by 6 properties equally.

The property sold is the largest section and I suspect is going to be subdivided (a guess). Bit of a shame as it is a fairly nice property.

Any ideas what these markers would be for and/or mean?