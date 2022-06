Was trying to buy something from ebay Oz and deliver to NZ and when i put in NZ delivery address, I expected Aust GST of 10% to be removed and then NZ GST of 15% at check out to be added

Ebay didnt do this, however Amazon correctly does this

Is this "Std" ebay?? or has the seller set up something incorrectly on their end

I guess if I really want the item, I suck it up, as even with the Aust GST inc, its $NZ100 cheaper than buying it in NZ (inc freight from Oz to NZ)