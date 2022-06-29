Hi all,

As some of you know, I work for Coastguard New Zealand, with the vast majority of Coastguard units run entirely by volunteers, some of whom fill a number of administrative roles so, even if you only have a few hours per month to give or don’t fancy the water - theres a role for you.

Right now however, we are looking for more volunteer radio operators for the Auckland region (working from the AMRC in Mechanics Bay).

If this is something that you feel you could donate a few hours to a week (it is a 24/7/365 operation), then please visit https://volunteers.coastguard.nz/ and apply. Full training is given even if you've never used a radio before.

Our radio operators are the main point of contact for boaties as well as our rescue crews. They receive and coordinate emergency incidents, and provide informational services like weather broadcasts.

Coastguard Volunteer Radio Operators are the lifeline of our operations, the connection between our volunteers on the water, boaties and emergency services.

What you can expect from a typical day:



Taking trip reports from boaties



Issuing weather reports and vital information across VHF radio



Taking incident calls from the public



Handling marine emergencies and calls for assistance



Communicating closely with other agencies, such as the Police, St John, Fire and the Harbourmasters.



“Coastguard is about family and the friendships that you make – being able to work together in sync to ensure lives are saved at sea.” Cristian Harper - Communications North.