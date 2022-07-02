We lived in Australia for 30 years and one thing the TV News broadcasters there were fairly consistent with was to place the wording 'file footage' top left of the screen when the video footage being used was at least older than a couple of days or was out of date due to fast moving events. Sometimes they even date/time the file footage being used.



This does not appear to be the case here in NZ.

The use of non notated out of date footage could be construed as inaccurate and therefore misleading, leading the viewer to a biased or inaccurate observation and or decision, based on the current article being broadcast.



This has been quite obvious with articles concerning the war in the Ukraine. Yes I understand that getting upto date footage is hard in locations such as war zones but to keep seeing the exact same footage nightly becomes irrelevant, inaccurate and misleading, apart from being boring (old news syndrome).

The rehashing of criminal scenes video footage at the arrest > arraignment > trial > sentencing > etc with nightly updates is another of these 'old file footage' being used but not notated as such. A lot of the times if you just missed the opening paragraphs of the news item you could be forgiven for thinking that the crime scene is yet another event that just occurred that day. We keep seeing the same 'shot-up' house/s and car/s by the gangs etc with no indication that that footage is now days to weeks old, unless of course you watch the news religiously nightly.

Your thoughts ?