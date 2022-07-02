Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
News Items File Footage
#298625 2-Jul-2022 12:38
We lived in Australia for 30 years and one thing the TV News broadcasters there were fairly consistent with was to place the wording 'file footage' top left of the screen when the video footage being used was at least older than a couple of days or was out of date due to fast moving events. Sometimes they even date/time the file footage being used.

 

This does not appear to be the case here in NZ.

 

The use of non notated out of date footage could be construed as inaccurate and therefore misleading, leading the viewer to a biased or inaccurate observation and or decision, based on the current article being broadcast.

This has been quite obvious with articles concerning the war in the Ukraine. Yes I understand that getting upto date footage is hard in locations such as war zones but to keep seeing the exact same footage nightly becomes irrelevant, inaccurate and misleading, apart from being boring (old news syndrome).

 

The rehashing of criminal scenes video footage at the arrest > arraignment > trial > sentencing > etc with nightly updates is another of these 'old file footage' being used but not notated as such. A lot of the times if you just missed the opening paragraphs of the news item you could be forgiven for thinking that the crime scene is yet another event that just occurred that day. We keep seeing the same 'shot-up' house/s and car/s by the gangs etc with no indication that that footage is now days to weeks old, unless of course you watch the news religiously nightly.

 

Your thoughts ?




Create new topic
  #2937479 2-Jul-2022 12:51
I have also noticed that on Stuff they have videos or photos attached to a new item that don't actually relate to the particular item.

 

An example today is a photo of the overhead lockers in a totally unrelated aeroplane in an item about a man that imported drugs. The photo has (File photo) in the caption below it.

  #2937480 2-Jul-2022 12:53
Grinds my gears. 24/7 international news channels do it all the time. Same footage used for days or even weeks undated in unrelated stories in totally different regions of a country.

  #2937481 2-Jul-2022 12:58
Australia for 30 years and one thing the TV News broadcasters there were fairly consistent with was to place the wording 'file footage' top left of the screen

Which channel did you prefer for news? I wonder if they still do that.



  #2937486 2-Jul-2022 13:10
k1w1k1d:

 

I have also noticed that on Stuff they have videos or photos attached to a new item that don't actually relate to the particular item.

 

An example today is a photo of the overhead lockers in a totally unrelated aeroplane in an item about a man that imported drugs. The photo has (File photo) in the caption below it.

 

 

Stuff used to love to tweet pictures of police cars with any crime news article. Was a bit of a running joke really.




  #2937488 2-Jul-2022 13:18
TV news here used to have the "file footage" flag, but I don't recall seeing it for a number of years. Very annoying.




  #2937501 2-Jul-2022 14:33
Newshub on facebook. Policecar!

 

 

 




  #2937503 2-Jul-2022 14:40
gzt:
Australia for 30 years and one thing the TV News broadcasters there were fairly consistent with was to place the wording 'file footage' top left of the screen

Which channel did you prefer for news? I wonder if they still do that.

 

Channel 9 and ABC




