Earlier, in the year I needed new work trousers, and went and purchased what I thought would be great choices, had them taken up, to discover that they irritate my skin.

One of the 3 pairs is only worn a half dozen times, the rest are brand new.

Is anyone aware of any organizations that help people (in this case, men) get back to work, by helping them with clothing etc?

Otherwise I can just drop them off at any donation center, but I thought it might be nice to find somewhere targeted so they help people the most.

Cheers