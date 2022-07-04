Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

#298648 4-Jul-2022 11:29
Earlier, in the year I needed new work trousers, and went and purchased what I thought would be great choices, had them taken up, to discover that they irritate my skin.

 

One of the 3 pairs is only worn a half dozen times, the rest are brand new. 

 

Is anyone aware of any organizations that help people (in this case, men) get back to work, by helping them with clothing etc? 

 

Otherwise I can just drop them off at any donation center, but I thought it might be nice to find somewhere targeted so they help people the most. 

 

Cheers

 

 

Senecio
  #2938080 4-Jul-2022 11:38
Dress for Success provide this exact service for women. I don't think they take men's clothes but if you contact them they might be able to point you in the direction of a similar organisation who do.

 

https://auckland.dressforsuccess.org/

 

 

mkissin
  #2938083 4-Jul-2022 11:45
There are a few for women, but I'm not aware of any for men, sorry.

 

If you do find one, I'd love to know!

networkn

  #2938158 4-Jul-2022 12:43
Should have googled: 

 

http://www.fixuplooksharp.org/donate

 

 

 

 

