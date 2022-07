I know there are a few LEGO heads on here so thought I'd share this competition.

Big LEGO Month Build Competition – Toyworld NZ

DATE: The competition commences at 09:00am NZDT on 1 July 2022 and all entries must be received by 2359HR on 31 July 2022

TO ENTER: To enter, entrants must first build a LEGO® model “of their dreams” (using only LEGO® products) and take two (2) colour photos of their creation, and must then complete the entry form on the Toyworld New Zealand Website in full including their full name, mailing address, phone number, and age, and listing their local TOYWORLD store. Entrants must then fill out the online entry form on the TOYWORLD website (toyworld.co.nz/pages/biglego-month-build-competition) by entering their name, phone number, email address, nearest TOYWORLD store and age, and confirming they have approval from their parent / guardian to enter the Build Competition. Entrants must then upload a photo and submit this along with their entry form.

PRIZE: There will be one winner for each age group category (0-6 years, 7 - 10 years, 11 -14 years & 15+ years)

14. (Prize Winner). Each Prize will consist of $1,000 (RRP) worth of LEGO to be chosen by LEGO

