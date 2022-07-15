Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Timeframe for a refund to a debit card
quickymart

8818 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#298780 15-Jul-2022 21:06
Send private message

I tried to buy some items from Kmart last weekend using their website. Unfortunately the items I ordered were out of stock, so they refunded me (or so they said) almost immediately.

 

However I got the e-mail on the 10th and they said it could take up to 5 days - except I haven't received anything, and I thought it would have come through by now, surely.

 

I reached out to them today and all they could tell me was they refunded it and to either check my bank account again - which shows a hold on the amount still - or to talk to Paypal, who handles their online payments. As an aside I used a credit card earlier that day to buy something else and that came through almost immediately.

 

Is this normal for a refund with a debit card? Can it really take 5 days, in 2022? And do I really have to go chasing after someone at Paypal to see what's going on?

 

I thought that the contract I had for my purchase was with Kmart, not Paypal?

antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2942406 15-Jul-2022 21:22
Send private message

From my ecommerce experience as a shopper and a retailer, unfortunately yes. We always say up to 5 business days for debit/credit card online refunds. The exact timing will also depend on if they’ve captured the payment and are refunding it, or are just releasing the hold on the funds; and then on how your bank handles things.

Ultimately if PayPal are their processor this has nothing to do with you. Kmart need to follow up and check the status in their payment gateway portal. Then there might be a need to follow up with your bank.

quickymart

8818 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2942462 15-Jul-2022 22:19
Send private message

Thanks for that, wow, I'm never using a debit card ever, ever again to buy anything online. 5 days? That's absolutely crazy. They placed the hold on the amount almost instantaneously, but to release it, it seems like they take their sweet time about it.

 

My bank is BNZ, and their online banking app just shows the transaction as pending. A note then directs me to the retailer to query it further, hence why I contacted Kmart in the first instance. All they can tell me is they've applied the refund, otherwise I need to talk to Paypal. So it sounds like everyone (literally) wants to pass the buck.

neb

neb
6403 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2942467 15-Jul-2022 22:36
Send private message

quickymart:

Thanks for that, wow, I'm never using a debit card ever, ever again to buy anything online. 5 days? That's absolutely crazy. They placed the hold on the amount almost instantaneously, but to release it, it seems like they take their sweet time about it. My bank is BNZ, and their online banking app just shows the transaction as pending.

 

 

I've had that too with the BNZ with fraudulent transactions, I notified them immediately while the transactions were still marked as pending and they said they'd have to wait until the payment had cleared and funds gone through to the fraudsters and then reimburse me afterwards, which could take a week or two. Seemed a crazy way to do it when they already knew the pending payment wasn't authorised.

 

 

To their credit they reimbursed every single cent, including exchange fees and the difference in exchange rates between when the money went out and when the reimbursement happened.



nztim
2293 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2942470 15-Jul-2022 23:00
Send private message

Two questions

1. did you pay wave?
2. did you return on the sale business day?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

