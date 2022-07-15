quickymart:

I tried to buy some items from Kmart last weekend using their website. Unfortunately the items I ordered were out of stock, so they refunded me (or so they said) almost immediately.

However I got the e-mail on the 10th and they said it could take up to 5 days - except I haven't received anything, and I thought it would have come through by now, surely.

I reached out to them today and all they could tell me was they refunded it and to either check my bank account again - which shows a hold on the amount still - or to talk to Paypal, who handles their online payments. As an aside I used a credit card earlier that day to buy something else and that came through almost immediately.

Is this normal for a refund with a debit card? Can it really take 5 days, in 2022? And do I really have to go chasing after someone at Paypal to see what's going on?

I thought that the contract I had for my purchase was with Kmart, not Paypal?