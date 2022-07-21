Now that David Jones has gone, for those who like to buy designer goods (perhaps GZ members is not the appropriate demographic :-) ) I wonder where do buy your designer goods now. Auckland has Smith and Caughey and a smaller DJ in the Westfield Newmarket and ChCh has Ballantynes.
We had Kirks for ages and I really looked forward to DJ coming but it appears it could not make it work. Talk was it was slow to embrace online (perhaps thinking their customers prefer brick and mortar) customer service (especially in the cosmetic area and this was reported to me - I have no first hand knowledge) was poor and in general customer service was not good.
I think if you are going to spend premium money then you want to be treated like a valued customer, have the sales person go the extra mile etc. By way of comparison, now not having any choice, I went to Farmers to buy some sweaters and was pleased by the service provided by the sales person. She helped with colour choices, sizes and pointed out sales items to me I had missed.