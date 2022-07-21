I think one of the biggest issues that faces all retailers in central Wellington is the parking. WCC seem intent on removing as much as possible and introducing charges for the weekends/evenings that were free was a masterstroke of foolishness.

Why would you bother driving into the CBD to shop now?

The only stuff that I buy that falls into this category really is RM Williams. However they have moved away from their heritage and into the fashion stream, which has exactly zero interest to someone whose mufti has been jeans and tee shirts for the last 40 years...!

Their shops are now usually staffed by 20=something young ladies who seem to believe they are working in a cowboy themed version of Gucci and RMW have dropped so many of the things they used to make that were special so I have moved to ordering my boots online when I want new ones, since I know what size and width I need.