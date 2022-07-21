Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWelly primarily - where do you buy your designer goods now that David Jones is gone?
lchiu7

5815 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#298851 21-Jul-2022 14:12
Send private message quote this post

Now that David Jones has gone, for those who like to buy designer goods (perhaps GZ members is not the appropriate demographic :-)  ) I wonder where do buy your designer goods now. Auckland has Smith and Caughey and a smaller DJ in the Westfield Newmarket and ChCh has Ballantynes.

 

 

 

We had Kirks for ages and I really looked forward to DJ coming but it appears it could not make it work.  Talk was it was slow to embrace online (perhaps thinking their customers prefer brick and mortar) customer service (especially in the cosmetic area and this was reported to me - I have no first hand knowledge) was poor and in general customer service was not good.

 

 

 

I think if you are going to spend premium money then you want to be treated like a valued customer, have the sales person go the extra mile etc.  By way of comparison, now not having any choice, I went to Farmers to buy some sweaters and was pleased by the service provided by the sales person. She helped with colour choices, sizes and pointed out sales items to me I had missed.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Create new topic
Geektastic
16758 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2944804 21-Jul-2022 14:53
Send private message quote this post

I think one of the biggest issues that faces all retailers in central Wellington is the parking. WCC seem intent on removing as much as possible and introducing charges for the weekends/evenings that were free was a masterstroke of foolishness.

 

 

 

Why would you bother driving into the CBD to shop now?

 

 

 

The only stuff that I buy that falls into this category really is RM Williams. However they have moved away from their heritage and into the fashion stream, which has exactly zero interest to someone whose mufti has been jeans and tee shirts for the last 40 years...!

 

Their shops are now usually staffed by 20=something young ladies who seem to believe they are working in a cowboy themed version of Gucci and RMW have dropped so many of the things they used to make that were special so I have moved to ordering my boots online when I want new ones, since I know what size and width I need.





Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
mattwnz
18697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2944812 21-Jul-2022 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Geektastic:

 

I think one of the biggest issues that faces all retailers in central Wellington is the parking. WCC seem intent on removing as much as possible and introducing charges for the weekends/evenings that were free was a masterstroke of foolishness.

 

 

 

Why would you bother driving into the CBD to shop now?

 

 

 

The only stuff that I buy that falls into this category really is RM Williams. However they have moved away from their heritage and into the fashion stream, which has exactly zero interest to someone whose mufti has been jeans and tee shirts for the last 40 years...!

 

Their shops are now usually staffed by 20=something young ladies who seem to believe they are working in a cowboy themed version of Gucci and RMW have dropped so many of the things they used to make that were special so I have moved to ordering my boots online when I want new ones, since I know what size and width I need.

 

 

 

 

Pretty much this. The removal of free weekend parking was a major thing that has put me off. If you know anything abut the history of the old Kirks building, when they did the rebuild in the 80's they actually built it to be used as offices in the future by reducing floor heights and having lots of columns, because they suspected that retail in it wouldn't last. That way they could fit more floors plus a car park at the top.

lchiu7

5815 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2944852 21-Jul-2022 16:49
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

Geektastic:

 

I think one of the biggest issues that faces all retailers in central Wellington is the parking. WCC seem intent on removing as much as possible and introducing charges for the weekends/evenings that were free was a masterstroke of foolishness.

 

 

 

Why would you bother driving into the CBD to shop now?

 

 

 

The only stuff that I buy that falls into this category really is RM Williams. However they have moved away from their heritage and into the fashion stream, which has exactly zero interest to someone whose mufti has been jeans and tee shirts for the last 40 years...!

 

Their shops are now usually staffed by 20=something young ladies who seem to believe they are working in a cowboy themed version of Gucci and RMW have dropped so many of the things they used to make that were special so I have moved to ordering my boots online when I want new ones, since I know what size and width I need.

 

 

 

 

Pretty much this. The removal of free weekend parking was a major thing that has put me off. If you know anything abut the history of the old Kirks building, when they did the rebuild in the 80's they actually built it to be used as offices in the future by reducing floor heights and having lots of columns, because they suspected that retail in it wouldn't last. That way they could fit more floors plus a car park at the top.

 

 

 

 

I used to work in that building so understand. The counci's attitude towards parking is really car-unfriendly and now they want to make the Golden Mile pedestrian only so where do you drive/park?

 

 

 

But aside from that olther stores are still surviving.  Vance Vivian has always been up market men clothing and is still there. Patridge Jewellers who sell watches which cost as much as some cars survive so there is still a market for up-market retail. I agree most stuff you can get online but I do like going into stores to browse. And for anyway, parking is not an issue since during the week I bus to work.

 

 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 