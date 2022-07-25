I'm really surprised that this would happen where it did.

There's a real multicultural population in Albany and that supermarket is about as multicultural as it gets. Obviously this guy is a died-in-the-wool racist and has some serious mental issues, despite what the victim said about him seeming like a normal guy.

I understand others not wanting to get involved, as these days just stepping up and saying stop can cause you to be assaulted, stabbed or worse, but I am amazed that this could even happen there.

There really are a lot of scumbags in NZ.