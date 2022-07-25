NZHerald: Police are still hunting for the assailant following the attack on the software specialist and family man outside Pak'nSave Albany on Sunday morning.
...
The Albany victim's daughter, a North Shore high school pupil who asked to remain anonymous, has spoken out about the harrowing unprovoked assault to raise awareness of what she says is a rising level of prejudice in the area.
She said there is an "awful" increase in the willingness of people at her school to bully others because of their culture.
This is very upsetting. Not only a racist attack - also a school which clearly does not have a robust anti-bullying infrastructure and in all likelyhood never had one.