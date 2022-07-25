Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Racist attack at north shore supermarket

gzt

gzt

13656 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#298892 25-Jul-2022 13:00
Send private message quote this post

NZ Herald reporting:

NZHerald: Police are still hunting for the assailant following the attack on the software specialist and family man outside Pak'nSave Albany on Sunday morning.
...
The Albany victim's daughter, a North Shore high school pupil who asked to remain anonymous, has spoken out about the harrowing unprovoked assault to raise awareness of what she says is a rising level of prejudice in the area.

She said there is an "awful" increase in the willingness of people at her school to bully others because of their culture.

This is very upsetting. Not only a racist attack - also a school which clearly does not have a robust anti-bullying infrastructure and in all likelyhood never had one.

MikeB4
17107 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2946185 25-Jul-2022 13:19
Send private message quote this post

Disgraceful but sadly not surprising.

Dingbatt
5819 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2946197 25-Jul-2022 13:49
Send private message quote this post

I’d be very surprised if the school in question doesn’t have “robust anti-bullying infrastructure”. The trouble is, evil will always find a way. And there really isn’t any other way to describe either the attack, or bullying, as anything other than evil.




alasta
5723 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2946210 25-Jul-2022 14:18
Send private message quote this post

I am personally noticing a lot more anti-social behaviour in my community in recent years. I am finding it quite stressful seeing the number of people who are becoming socially disengaged, and thinking about the potential for their behaviour to become more extreme over time. 



Journeyman
907 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2946213 25-Jul-2022 14:24
Send private message quote this post

From time to time I see burly men wearing ankle bracelets at that supermarket. They're not Fitbits either. I'm just speculating here but it does make me wonder if perhaps the sort of chaps who wear ankle bracelets and get dropped off in a white van are perhaps the same sort of people who might have a short fuse.

Handsomedan
4784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2946214 25-Jul-2022 14:26
Send private message quote this post

I'm really surprised that this would happen where it did. 

 

There's a real multicultural population in Albany and that supermarket is about as multicultural as it gets. Obviously this guy is a died-in-the-wool racist and has some serious mental issues, despite what the victim said about him seeming like a normal guy. 

 

I understand others not wanting to get involved, as these days just stepping up and saying stop can cause you to be assaulted, stabbed or worse, but I am amazed that this could even happen there. 

 

 

 

There really are a lot of scumbags in NZ. 




Linux
9047 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2946222 25-Jul-2022 14:44
Send private message quote this post

Disgusting no one deserves this!

Dulouz
809 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2946226 25-Jul-2022 14:48
Send private message quote this post

At 7850 people, New Zealand’s prison population is the lowest it’s been since 2008 (Projected Growth of Remand Prison Population ‘Alarming’ | Newsroom) and crime is up (After Covid, crime swells in New Zealand’s empty city centres | New Zealand | The Guardian




Amanon



Inphinity
2704 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2946233 25-Jul-2022 15:19
Send private message quote this post

Feels like there is so much more needless crime happening these days. Assaulting someone isn't even "I can't afford food so I'm stealing it", it's just being a prick (it won't let me use proper descriptors, lol)

alasta
5723 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2946236 25-Jul-2022 15:30
Send private message quote this post

Inphinity:

 

Feels like there is so much more needless crime happening these days. Assaulting someone isn't even "I can't afford food so I'm stealing it", it's just being a prick (it won't let me use proper descriptors, lol)

 

 

In some ways this is what worries me the most. It's bad enough when people take what's not theirs, but I think it's even more concerning to see the increasing number of angry people just losing control and randomly lashing out at others around them. 

