Hi all,
There is a fault with the power cable supplying our property. Orion have indicated that as the fault is on our property then the cost falls to us. The quote to repair is about $4500 plus GST.
I have contacted our insurance company who stated they only cover sudden and accidental damage and not wear and tear. I'm trying to get more info on the actual cause of the fault but given it is underground I wonder if they won't actually know what caused it until they dig down.
Has anyone had a similar case and have any advice as to who is responsible for covering the cost of repair?
Thanks