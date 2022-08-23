Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
benfolds

25 posts

Geek


#299243 23-Aug-2022 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

There is a fault with the power cable supplying our property. Orion have indicated that as the fault is on our property then the cost falls to us. The quote to repair is about $4500 plus GST. 

 

 

 

I have contacted our insurance company who stated they only cover sudden and accidental damage and not wear and tear. I'm trying to get more info on the actual cause of the fault but given it is underground I wonder if they won't actually know what caused it until they dig down. 

 

 

 

Has anyone had a similar case and have any advice as to who is responsible for covering the cost of repair?

 

 

 

Thanks

wellygary
6736 posts

Uber Geek


  #2958341 23-Aug-2022 16:05
Send private message quote this post

How old is the cable?... have then been any earth movements in the region recently ??

benfolds

25 posts

Geek


  #2958342 23-Aug-2022 16:13
Send private message quote this post

We are in Christchurch but the house was built after the quake as the old one was demolished. We have only owned the house for 3 years. The fault is under the concrete driveway. We haven't had any work done to the driveway

elpenguino
2532 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2958348 23-Aug-2022 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Yes, you own the cable from your house out to the point of connection, whether that's a pole or one of those black stumpy things.

 

$4500 ? That's a lot of digging.

 

I would ensure the terminations at each end are in good condition before chasing a problem in the middle.




mattwnz
18786 posts

Uber Geek


  #2958349 23-Aug-2022 16:26
Send private message quote this post

That sounds really high. Can you get other quotes?

djtOtago
833 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2958355 23-Aug-2022 16:40
Send private message quote this post

benfolds:

 

We are in Christchurch but the house was built after the quake as the old one was demolished. We have only owned the house for 3 years. The fault is under the concrete driveway. We haven't had any work done to the driveway

 

 

Rather than dig up the driveway, it may be cheaper just to get a new cable laid in a different location.

 

What is the nature of the fault? No power or just low voltage?
As already mentioned I would get the connections at each end checked out first.

 

 

