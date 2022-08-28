I'm in the market for a camping tent. I'm disappointed that none of the reputable brands (Marmot, North Face, Big Agnes etc) seem to make their camping tents available here or in Australia. I've been looking at ordering one from overseas but the lack of warranty could become a problem.

I've looked at the Macpac and Kathmandu options and they look ok. I'm likely to avoid the Macpac option as a friend of mine pitched it in the backyard and a pole broke. Replaced under warranty but questionable quality. I generally avoid buying store brands so I'm resistant to Kathmandu, Torpedo7 etc. And Coleman tents aren't great in my observation.

Interested in people's experiences with family sized camping tents — especially in rain and strong winds. We'd prefer a multi-room but single room with a large vestibule would be fine too.