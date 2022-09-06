I need to hire a few suits for a wedding in Feb including one for my 11yo son, and seeing as I'm getting married id like them to be nice.

I'd like a place that will tailor the leg size at a minimum as I tend to have short legs for my waist. I haven't hired a suit for over 30 years so have no idea if they tailor anything else.

Anyone have any recommendations? My ball suit (which was the last suit I hired) was pretty dreadful and tatty so I don't want to repeat that experience. And we need them to cater for an 11yo boy (who is quite large).

I popped into Rembrants and their suits looked nice, although they seem like they are more expensive that other places I quickly browsed. But perhaps you are getting what you pay for?

Who should I check out?