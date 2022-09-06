Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRecommendations: suit hire in Auckland
duckDecoy

585 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299423 6-Sep-2022 14:15
Send private message

I need to hire a few suits for a wedding in Feb including one for my 11yo son, and seeing as I'm getting married id like them to be nice.

 

I'd like a place that will tailor the leg size at a minimum as I tend to have short legs for my waist.  I haven't hired a suit for over 30 years so have no idea if they tailor anything else.

 

Anyone have any recommendations?  My ball suit (which was the last suit I hired) was pretty dreadful and tatty so I don't want to repeat that experience.  And we need them to cater for an 11yo boy (who is quite large).

 

I popped into Rembrants and their suits looked nice, although they seem like they are more expensive that other places I quickly browsed.  But perhaps you are getting what you pay for?

 

Who should I check out?

Create new topic
RogerMellie
187 posts

Master Geek


  #2963892 6-Sep-2022 15:21
Send private message quote this post

From my experience in early March 2020, I would suggest avoiding Frank Casey suit hire in Parnell (i think they had recently moved there from the old site in Newmarket on Khyber Pass Rd). My wife and I went in and were treated as if we had the plague. My wife and I literally looked at each other whilst in the shop as if to say 'What the hell?' at our treatment by the blonde woman in her 20's behind the counter, who was clearly disgusted at having to deal with customers. She appeared to be in charge of the rest of the staff on that day, so I didn't bother to ask to speak with management, and clearly remember walking out the door quietly laughing at how ridiculous the experience had been. I spent over $1k elsewhere.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 