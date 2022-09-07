I am in the process of setting up a will. I have no family and intend to leave my assets to one close friend and a couple of charities.
I am a bit confused as to who I should appoint as an executor in this situation. The only person close enough to me is my friend referred to above, but I've heard that it's best to appoint someone who is not a beneficiary of the will, and she's not great at managing formalities like this anyway.
Are there independent professionals who can be nominated as an executor? Or does it have to be someone with a personal relationship to the deceased?