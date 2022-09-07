As @PolicyGuy says, your lawyer can do it. As can Public Trust. Of course they will charge the estate for their services. Public Trust did a good job with my aunt's estate a couple of years back. If you're happy with your lawyer, just use them. When writing the will you do have the option of asking "how complicated/expensive would this be to execute and are there any changes I could make to simplify things?"

If you're leaving a substantial amount to your friend you might want to ask your lawyer about how flexible that could be e.g. if there's a house involved, making sure things are flexible enough for her to say "I'd like the house not cash."

Likewise if there are specific physical items -- make sure people can find them!

Leaving money to overseas charities can be messy. Try donating to the EFF without a credit card :P -- the solution was I made the donation with my card and Public Trust reimbursed me.

If your friend isn't great at managing formal stuff then I'd assume she's not a good choice. I'm theoretically good at that stuff but I'd still lean on my lawyer for advice. The recent estates I have been involved with were for people without wills (not the aforementioned aunt, she was well organised) so there was a LOT of leaning on lawyers...