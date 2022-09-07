Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wills - How to Choose an Executor
I am in the process of setting up a will. I have no family and intend to leave my assets to one close friend and a couple of charities.

 

I am a bit confused as to who I should appoint as an executor in this situation. The only person close enough to me is my friend referred to above, but I've heard that it's best to appoint someone who is not a beneficiary of the will, and she's not great at managing formalities like this anyway. 

 

Are there independent professionals who can be nominated as an executor? Or does it have to be someone with a personal relationship to the deceased?

If you get a lawyer to prepare your Will, the lawyer's firm will usually be prepared to act as your Executor, but they will charge for this service. Ask the lawyer.

 

If you haven't got a lawyer to prepare your Will, remember the old legal saying "Where there's a Will, there's a way loophole"
😂

Or you could use Public Trust for free, but I believe they take hefty fees after your demise.

As @PolicyGuy says, your lawyer can do it.  As can Public Trust.  Of course they will charge the estate for their services.  Public Trust did a good job with my aunt's estate a couple of years back.  If you're happy with your lawyer, just use them.  When writing the will you do have the option of asking "how complicated/expensive would this be to execute and are there any changes I could make to simplify things?"

 

If you're leaving a substantial amount to your friend you might want to ask your lawyer about how flexible that could be e.g. if there's a house involved, making sure things are flexible enough for her to say "I'd like the house not cash."

 

Likewise if there are specific physical items -- make sure people can find them!

 

Leaving money to overseas charities can be messy.  Try donating to the EFF without a credit card :P -- the solution was I made the donation with my card and Public Trust reimbursed me.

 

If your friend isn't great at managing formal stuff then I'd assume she's not a good choice.  I'm theoretically good at that stuff but I'd still lean on my lawyer for advice.  The recent estates I have been involved with were for people without wills (not the aforementioned aunt, she was well organised) so there was a LOT of leaning on lawyers...



As someone who is currently acting as the administrator (effectively executor for someone who died intestate) it's a huge PITA.. I'd never knowingly be someone's executor now. Use a lawyer IMHO.




As someone who is currently acting as the administrator (effectively executor for someone who died intestate) it's a huge PITA.. I'd never knowingly be someone's executor now. Use a lawyer IMHO.

