20,000 Christchurch hot pool visitors have had proof of identity stolen
tehgerbil

#299445 8-Sep-2022 11:05
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/129814013/computer-hacker-steals-sensitive-information-from-20000-christchurch-hot-pools-customers

 

Personal information about as many as 20,000 members of the public has been stolen in a data breach at Christchurch City Council’s He Puna Taimoana hot pools.

 

The material hacked includes copies of drivers' licences, passports, rates invoices, tenancy agreements, utility bills, and other council membership cards – all items provided by pool users as proof of residency.

Kyanar
  #2964628 8-Sep-2022 12:06
Cox’s letter said the council’s immediate priority has been to secure the “underlying vulnerability in the system” which let the breach happen. This has been done by installing a security update.

 

Why was an unpatched server accessible from the internet anyway? If they needed to store this data (they didn't, they could simply have flagged the individual in whatever system they are using as verified upon sighting valid proof of residency) then it is incumbent upon them to secure it properly. IMO this level of incompetence should be subject to prosecution.

