https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/129814013/computer-hacker-steals-sensitive-information-from-20000-christchurch-hot-pools-customers

Personal information about as many as 20,000 members of the public has been stolen in a data breach at Christchurch City Council’s He Puna Taimoana hot pools.

The material hacked includes copies of drivers' licences, passports, rates invoices, tenancy agreements, utility bills, and other council membership cards – all items provided by pool users as proof of residency.