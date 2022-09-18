Wondering if someone can help, I have a WD MyCloud Hard drive which appears to have corrupted itself after a firmware update. There is currently a red light blinking on it. The data on the HD itself is fine (I'm able to access the contents via a computer) so the issue appears to be with the software. I've had a look at few WD forums but they're all pointing to fixes which ultimately erases all data on the HD. Has anyone come across the same/similar issue? Is there a way to fix this without having to erase data on the HD?

The WD MyCloud I have is: https://support-in.wd.com/app/products/product-detailweb/p/126

It was running the latest OS5 version when it was last working. I've also tried both the 4sec and 40 second reset suggested by WD.