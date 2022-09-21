An FYI.

As mentioned by a member over on Cheapies, The Warehouse price promise policy has been under review for the last month or two, and it looks like they've decided that they'd rather match a price than beat it.

Price promise (thewarehouse.co.nz)

We’ll match any competitor's price.



Please present proof of a competitor’s current advertised price e.g. a mailer, quote, press advert or screenshot of website (current and dated) or your original receipt if seeking a refund, ensuring all Price Promise terms and conditions are satisfied outlined below:

Product must be in stock at both our store and the competitor’s store at the time of the price promise request and must take place within 7 days of the price being advertised by the competitor.

Item needs to be same (exact) model or item, in its original packaging and must be a standard stocked item and from a NZ based retailer.

Products lowered in price cannot be combined with any other TWL or competitor’s promotion or credit offer, or with any trade terms, direct purchasing from the supplier or limited quantity offers.

Customer needs to provide proof of competitors current advertised price e.g. competitor mailer, quote, press advert or screenshot of website (current and dated), or an original receipt if seeking a refund.

Claim must be lodged within 7 days of purchase or lower price being advertised. For online price matching, the product must have the same barcode, be priced on the same day, have the same freight costs, be from a NZ based retailer with a valid NZ website and be delivered from within NZ only.

Price Promise includes school lists/packs during the Back to School campaign and parallel imported fragrances.



Exclusions and exceptions include the following:

Excludes gift cards, POSvA cards, vouchers, phone cards, stamps, daily deal websites, auction sites, overseas retailers, commercial quantities, stock liquidations/liquidators, all clearance products, limited quantity offers, store opening deals at either our or the competitor store, direct-from-supplier purchases and most parallel imported products.

To redeem the Price Promise in store, bring your proof of price in store and ask a team member.