Weber Q - Disposable bottle
weasel13

#300647 25-Sep-2022 09:39
Good morning,

I have recently brought the Weber Q. In NZ it comes with the regulator however overseas it comes setup to run the small disposable bottles and you can purchase the regulator separately.

I like the idea of disposable bottles if I'm heading somewhere and don't need to lug around the big bottle.

I took the regulator hose off mine but the connection is different to that of the disposable bottles.

I've asked the bbq guys at Mitre 10 who sell Webers and he didn't think that the Weber Q could take the disposable bottles. (He was also unaware that they were designed for them overseas).

Do we have a different model here that can't take disposable bottles or do I just need to find a threaded adaptor so I can screw the disposable bottle in?

Thanks

tweake
  #2972676 25-Sep-2022 10:12
one of the issues is you need a bottle big enough for the bbq. i had a look at what they recommend (depending on model) and you can get refillable bottles about that size anyway. i have one for my camping cooker. 

rscole86
  #2972677 25-Sep-2022 10:17
My Q2000 is designed for 4.5-9kg LPG bottles only. It can't use the propane/butane camping bottles. It states this in the manual.

weasel13

  #2972678 25-Sep-2022 10:24
rscole86: My Q2000 is designed for 4.5-9kg LPG bottles only. It can't use the propane/butane camping bottles. It states this in the manual.


I wonder what the difference is with the overseas ones? Surely they would have the same burner. I will contact Weber on Tuesday and find out.



  #2972680 25-Sep-2022 10:28
I know nothing about it, but guess it's the pressure rating?

