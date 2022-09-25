Good morning,



I have recently brought the Weber Q. In NZ it comes with the regulator however overseas it comes setup to run the small disposable bottles and you can purchase the regulator separately.



I like the idea of disposable bottles if I'm heading somewhere and don't need to lug around the big bottle.



I took the regulator hose off mine but the connection is different to that of the disposable bottles.



I've asked the bbq guys at Mitre 10 who sell Webers and he didn't think that the Weber Q could take the disposable bottles. (He was also unaware that they were designed for them overseas).



Do we have a different model here that can't take disposable bottles or do I just need to find a threaded adaptor so I can screw the disposable bottle in?



Thanks