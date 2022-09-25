In this particular case it's for the timer on the excellent Midea Cube dehumidifier. During the DST switch it advanced the start and end time by an hour to match the changed clock time, either because it stores time internally as GMT or because someone added code to make sure it'd still run at the same time across DST changeovers.
Problem is I can't decide whether this is a feature or a bug. In this specific case it's a bug because it's supposed to run during the free-power period, but in general, would you expect the time period to run from whatever arbitrary point X pm is each day, so move with DST changeovers, or to always run at the same time, so stay constant across DST changeovers?