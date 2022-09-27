Live stream of DART asteroid impact in a few minutes.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Thanks. I wonder where/when we will see results, comments.
That was impressive for sure!
Astounding the detail and image quality. Not to mention the accuracy. It really is very impressive what automated space machines can do these days. I am old enough to remember how improbable this kind of thing would have once seemed, and now it is practically routine. Quite an achievement!
My understanding is that the small probe that followed behind will have photos of the actual impact, but it will be several days before those become available.
freitasm:
There will undoubtedly be stuff on NASA's official Twitter stream (@NASA - https://twitter.com/NASA)
This NSF forum has some interesting posts https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=47874.120 - points to page 7 (of 7 at the time of posting) of the thread.
NB nasaspaceflight.com is not an official NASA site, it's a reasonably respectable spaceflight enthusiast site, entirely SFW but a great time sponge if you're that way inclined
Rikkitic:
Astounding the detail and image quality. Not to mention the accuracy. It really is very impressive what automated space machines can do these days.
Accuracy looks almost exact dead centre, like this:
https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=47874.msg2412829#msg2412829
freitasm:
