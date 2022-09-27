Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DART asteroid impact
Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

#300671 27-Sep-2022 12:07
Live stream of DART asteroid impact in a few minutes.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #2973411 27-Sep-2022 12:48
Thanks. I wonder where/when we will see results, comments.




Linux
Uber Geek

  #2973412 27-Sep-2022 12:49
That was impressive for sure!

Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #2973463 27-Sep-2022 12:56
Astounding the detail and image quality. Not to mention the accuracy. It really is very impressive what automated space machines can do these days. I am old enough to remember how improbable this kind of thing would have once seemed, and now it is practically routine. Quite an achievement!

 

My understanding is that the small probe that followed behind will have photos of the actual impact, but it will be several days before those become available.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



PolicyGuy
Uber Geek

  #2973465 27-Sep-2022 13:00
freitasm:

 

Thanks. I wonder where/when we will see results, comments.

 

 

There will undoubtedly be stuff on NASA's official Twitter stream (@NASA - https://twitter.com/NASA)

 

This NSF forum has some interesting posts https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=47874.120 - points to page 7 (of 7 at the time of posting) of the thread.
NB nasaspaceflight.com is not an official NASA site, it's a reasonably respectable spaceflight enthusiast site, entirely SFW but a great time sponge if you're that way inclined

PolicyGuy
Uber Geek

  #2973466 27-Sep-2022 13:04
Rikkitic:

 

Astounding the detail and image quality. Not to mention the accuracy. It really is very impressive what automated space machines can do these days.

 

Accuracy looks almost exact dead centre, like this:

https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=47874.msg2412829#msg2412829

 

 

Oblivian
Uber Geek

  #2973467 27-Sep-2022 13:08
freitasm:

Thanks. I wonder where/when we will see results, comments.



Got to give it a few months. It's been observed on a known trajectory. And by tracking that in subsequent passes. Can tell if it altered it.

But reading up this was a satellite to a larger one. So the orbit time may be adjusted ~10mins which will indicate success


