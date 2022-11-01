Many here probably already know this, but especially with Black Friday coming up I think it's good to share as sometimes stores increase the price to present bigger savings later when it's on special.

Pricespy.co.nz (I tested it on desktop browsing but might work on mobile?) have a feature where you can see every price movement. Once you find the item you're looking for, scroll down to "Price History" and click "History" up the top right of the Price History section.

You'll get a table showing each price movement a store made, sorted by date. Using Sony WF-1000XM4 for example, you can see that Heathcote increased the price by $58 on Oct 25th, then decreased it by $52 on Oct 27th (on a happy note, they don't seem to be advertising it as a special). Yesterday Noel's increased the price by $50 (now $429.99) and PB by $71 (now $415.99).

I picked that as an interesting example as Sony NZ themselves only charge $345, and they do free shipping on orders over $200. From them though, black is on back order but silver is in stock.

In short, pricespy is helpful in seeing if the deal is really a deal, and the history section lets you see if a store recently put the price up.