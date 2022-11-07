I have the need to print some CD labels and put them on CD.... whats the best/cheapest way of doing this these days ?
https://direct.opd.co.nz/product/avery-960101-l7676-laser-labels-media-full-face-cddvd-2up-pack-25/7502538
Just order that or similar from your office supply place of choice and print them.
