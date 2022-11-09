ghettomaster

Hi,



Just received an automated call claiming to be fedex, saying a delivery has been attempted twice. The message said press1 for English, then proceeded to say what I assume was the same thing in Chinese. I didn’t press any numbers and the call hung up.



I did a google and apparently this can be a break in scam where they’re looking for confirmation of what days you will and won’t be home.



Does this seem worth worrying about? Is it worth reporting to the police? Or is it likely to just be rubbish.