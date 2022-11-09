Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ghettomaster

#302237 9-Nov-2022 11:25
Hi,

Just received an automated call claiming to be fedex, saying a delivery has been attempted twice. The message said press1 for English, then proceeded to say what I assume was the same thing in Chinese. I didn’t press any numbers and the call hung up.

I did a google and apparently this can be a break in scam where they’re looking for confirmation of what days you will and won’t be home.

Does this seem worth worrying about? Is it worth reporting to the police? Or is it likely to just be rubbish.

frankv
  #2993912 9-Nov-2022 11:27
I guess the fact you answered told them that you were at home at that time.

 

 

ghettomaster

  #2993913 9-Nov-2022 11:31
Nah it was a call to my mobile.

martyyn
  #2993932 9-Nov-2022 11:51
Just had the same call to my mobile. I assume they expect you to press a number and then tell them when you will next be at home.



tripper1000
  #2993934 9-Nov-2022 11:53
Obviously a scam if you're not expecting a parcel.

 

Seems too sophisticated for N.Z. burglar's. Could be the old "give us your VISA details so we can charge re-delivery fees" scam. The phone system means the scam operator isn't  wasting time talking to savvy people.  

ghettomaster

  #2993935 9-Nov-2022 12:00
tripper1000:

Obviously a scam if you're not expecting a parcel.


Seems too sophisticated for N.Z. burglar's. Could be the old "give us your VISA details so we can charge re-delivery fees" scam. The phone system means the scam operator isn't  wasting time talking to savvy people.  



Kinda what I was thinking. Also if it was someone local, you’d think they’d use a local courier company.

Linux
  #2993938 9-Nov-2022 12:06
I would of pressed 1 and when they ask your name say ' Pierogi '

