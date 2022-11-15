Anyone have a contact email for Electrix ? Their site only offers physical address and phone numbers.

Had a Electrical Safety Certificate/Declaration form sent to us, that says they've done work on the property, but we were never notified of this work and are concerned that they've entered the property where we do have a large dog roaming most of the time, so if the dog had decided to have a bad day....... or they left the gate open and the dog escaped....

Also, the date of the work was supposedly back in March, and the post mark on the envelope is for November, but in Waiuku ? W The F....

So confused.... :D

I'll prob call them tomorrow to obtain an address if noone else has one....