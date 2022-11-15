Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Contact email Electrix ?

xpd

xpd

#302340 15-Nov-2022 18:00
Anyone have a contact email for Electrix ? Their site only offers physical address and phone numbers.

 

Had a Electrical Safety Certificate/Declaration form sent to us, that says they've done work on the property, but we were never notified of this work and are concerned that they've entered the property where we do have a large dog roaming most of the time, so if the dog had decided to have a bad day....... or they left the gate open and the dog escaped....

 

Also, the date of the work was supposedly back in March, and the post mark on the envelope is for November, but in Waiuku ? W The F....

 

So confused.... :D

 

I'll prob call them tomorrow to obtain an address if noone else has one....

 

 




gregmcc
  #2996853 15-Nov-2022 18:23
Electrix have several divisions,

 

 

 

More than likely their DSD (distribution services division) this branch does a lot of work for Vector and most likely they done something at the service pillar for your property or something at the pole.

 

look at the ESC there should be name and registration number, you should be able to get details from the EWRB web site and from there email firstname.lastname@electrix.co.nz

 

otherwise it's a phone call.....

 

 

