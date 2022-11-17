Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
Key FOB battery only lasting a few months
David321

#302357 17-Nov-2022 12:45
Hi all,

 

 

 

Just wondering if anyone here has had issues with non-genuine key FOBS? I bought one from an auto store in Christchurch and had them programme it etc, it was all good for about 6 weeks until the proxy function started playing up, the buttons on the remote still worked for lock and unlock as they are radio signal (I think?), but when using the buttons on the exterior of the car (which rely on a proxy connection to the FOB) nothing happened, I would also have trouble getting the car started as the car was not reading the FOB. When I did get the car started there would soon be a red flashing key on the speedo display indicating they key is out of range (I would assume).

 

This made me assume the battery was dying, so I replaced it and it worked great, only to find it last another 6-8 weeks before doing the same again. I took it back to the store and they replaced the remote, and now this one is doing the same. They have offered I pay the difference between the cost of the knock off and a genuine remote, which I am tempted to do, but id hate to pay all that extra to have the same thing happen again.

 

I have looked online at potential reasons for a FOB losing battery power fast, the two I found were leaving the FOB in the car, and buttons stuck done one the remote, both of which I can rule out.

 

I have heard the knock off remotes can have issues, but there is not much info I can find on a rapidly depleting battery. As mentioned above  I am a little concerned about pay all the extra for a genuine to have the same happen again.

 

Anyone have some tips or advice?




_David_

eracode
  #2997437 17-Nov-2022 12:58
What make, model and age is the car?

 

(BTW no need to call it a FOB - fob will do fine.)




