Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicConcert tickets: “In Demand” prices, “dynamic pricing”
kingdragonfly

7503 posts

Uber Geek


#302381 19-Nov-2022 09:31
Send private message

Here in New Zealand, in case you don't know, TicketMaster has "dynamic pricing” prices and Live Nation calls it "In Demand” prices.

New York Post: Fans livid over Ticketmaster selling $5K Bruce Springsteen tickets

Bruce Springsteen fans miss the glory days of reasonably priced tickets.

Floor seats to see the king on his 2023 US tour are ranging from $4,000 to $5,000 on Ticketmaster because of the service’s “dynamic pricing” system that allows for extreme inflation from high demand.

Even nosebleeds are going for more than $1K as “platinum tickets,” which are simply considered seats sold throughout all sections of a venue, per the outlet.
...
Stuff: Why I'm being charged less than you, and what you can do about it

...Increasing prices above levels charged previously isn’t illegal in New Zealand. There’s also no law here against price discrimination, which is sometimes characterised as maximum willingness to pay, says Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy​.

...In the modern digital economy where there’s no generally accepted price for a product, because what you’re charged could be different to what I paid, it’s a challenge for the Fair Trading Act which prohibits misleading representations about the price of something.

“What you’re charged might be different to what I’m charged because of the time I’ve come to the website, or what the website knows about me, so that’s a really interesting evolution of pricing. Our laws aren’t necessarily keeping up with that evolution,” says Duffy.

NPR: Taylor Swift says her team was assured ticket demands would be met for her Eras tour

...The frenzy has brought renewed scrutiny to the giant Ticketmaster, which critics have long accused of abusing its market power at the expense of consumers. Would-be concertgoers have complained vocally about recent incidents with near-instant sellouts and skyrocketing prices, and artists like Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen have feuded with it over the decades.

One common complaint is that there doesn't seem to be a clear alternative or competitor to Ticketmaster, especially after it merged with concert provider Live Nation in 2010 (a controversial move that required conditional approval from the U.S. Department of Justice).

Now Tennessee's attorney general, a Republican, is opening a consumer protection investigation into the incident. North Carolina's attorney general announced on Thursday that his office is investigating Ticketmaster for allegedly violating consumers' rights and antitrust laws. And multiple Democratic lawmakers are asking questions about the company's dominance — not for the first time.
...

Create new topic
Geektastic
17093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2998306 19-Nov-2022 09:52
Send private message quote this post

Pretty much everything from taxi fares to Air B&B rentals is the same. I’ve even read of sites that charge more if you visit them using Apple devices because they assume you have more money.





Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 