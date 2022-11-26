Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
dude quits job on social media - comments?
#302480 26-Nov-2022 17:34
https://www.odt.co.nz/news/national/get-back-here-mcdonald%E2%80%99s-worker-quits-mid-shift

 

A NZ McDonald’s employee has sensationally filmed himself “quitting” his job mid-shift after he was asked to clean cooking equipment.




  #3001780 26-Nov-2022 17:27
What a dick!

  #3001786 26-Nov-2022 17:56
That would have been his last day on the 'job' if it were up to me, regardless of his intent. Employers shouldn't be forced to justify the dismissal of someone who wants to bring their company into disrepute and has poor work ethics.

 

Abolish minimum wage and allow at-will employment, that'll help sort out these idiots. It'll help lower inflation too.

