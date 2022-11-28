@chorusnz Sorry could not see a specific forum for Chorus.
Heard a guy from Teleco working outside my place in Wairoa.
He was measuring, testing(for public safety) and tagging an unused Chorus pole.
I am guessing the pole is about 22 years old and was installed when my house was built.
All the pole is doing is holding up the street end of a Chorus line.
The underground line from the pole to my house was disconnected when fibre (undeground) was installed - on the opposite corners of my property.
I asked if the pole was going to be removed.... 'not my job'.
Nearest overhead fibre is more than 50 to 100m away in either direction.