@chorusnz Sorry could not see a specific forum for Chorus.

Heard a guy from Teleco working outside my place in Wairoa.

He was measuring, testing(for public safety) and tagging an unused Chorus pole.

I am guessing the pole is about 22 years old and was installed when my house was built.

All the pole is doing is holding up the street end of a Chorus line.

The underground line from the pole to my house was disconnected when fibre (undeground) was installed - on the opposite corners of my property.

I asked if the pole was going to be removed.... 'not my job'.

Nearest overhead fibre is more than 50 to 100m away in either direction.