Trampoline advice please
Lizard1977

#302513 28-Nov-2022 14:40
It's that time - getting a tramp for the kids (8 and 5 years) for Christmas.

 

I've been looking at Kmart - they have 14ft spring tramp for $319.  Galvanised steel, net inside the springs, looks decent enough.

 

Looking at more expensive options as well - Jumpflex (which an earlier thread seemed to recommend) have a 10ft for $800.  SpaceJump have one that looks very similar to the Jumpflex 10ft, on sale (ending tonight) for the same price - but includes free delivery, a sun shade, a slide and slip 'n' slide attachment, a "hover board", and a mist spray attachment.

 

What do people reckon?  I guess the more expensive options are probably preferred, but interested to hear what people think of the SpaceJump vs the Kmart model.

Handsomedan
  #3002647 28-Nov-2022 14:43
I'd recommend Jumpflex

 

We've had one now for many years and they (without question) honoured their warranty on mat, net and pole sleeves (all at separate times). 

 

It's still going strong and will be sold soon as our teenage boys no longer use it. 

 

Get the largest one you can. 

 

 

 

I've never read good things about the longevity or warranty claims on cheaper tramps. 




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3002655 28-Nov-2022 15:11
I've had the 12' KMart one for 3-4 years now, and there's nothing particular about it to avoid. The D-clips that hold the mat on can get out of alignment a bit easy, which can speed up perishing of the loops, and the uprights are a bit weedy and can buckle in very strong storms. 

 

 

 

Also, remember that these things are large, and that you will need something to hold it down in the wind. Soil anchors might be good, but if you don't have deep soil, you'll need something to anchor it. Mine flew 30m over my neighbour's fence and landed in a tree, and so after I got it back, I made a weight out of a bucket and bag of concrete. That's fixed it. 

 

 

 

 

Given its price, you can't go toooo far wrong.




