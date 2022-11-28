Lizard1977

It's that time - getting a tramp for the kids (8 and 5 years) for Christmas.

I've been looking at Kmart - they have 14ft spring tramp for $319. Galvanised steel, net inside the springs, looks decent enough.

Looking at more expensive options as well - Jumpflex (which an earlier thread seemed to recommend) have a 10ft for $800. SpaceJump have one that looks very similar to the Jumpflex 10ft, on sale (ending tonight) for the same price - but includes free delivery, a sun shade, a slide and slip 'n' slide attachment, a "hover board", and a mist spray attachment.

What do people reckon? I guess the more expensive options are probably preferred, but interested to hear what people think of the SpaceJump vs the Kmart model.