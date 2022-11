Listening to the radio this morning, there was a report that the next James Bond actor is very likely to be Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Johnson is an English actor best known for playing the title role in Kick Ass (2010). He recently appeared in Bullet Train along with Brad Pitt. Personally I think that he will make a great Bond, and at the tender age of 32, could be holding down the role for many years to come.

Report from The Sun (UK) tabloid.

