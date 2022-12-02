Technofreak

I have been discussing my rate increases with both the Hamilton City Council and the Waikato Regional Council.

HCC say there has been an average increase of 7% whereas mine went up 22% year on year.

WRC say their rate went up by an average of 7.7% whereas mine went up 31% year on year.

I don't know what others on here might think but but I consider those increases to be excessive. The answers I've been getting back seem to be smoke and mirrors to me.

Some of their reasoning was percentage increase in our property value was above average. Even if you allow for this it doesn't explain the huge increase.

I'm interested to know what other ratepayers in these areas have experienced.