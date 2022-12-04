Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google and Meta to be forced to pay for news - embedding or just hyperlinking?
Aaron2222

#302591 4-Dec-2022 20:31
The government's announced new legislation to force Google and Meta to pay for news: https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/12/04/google-meta-to-be-forced-to-strike-deals-with-news-media-govt/

 

Now I don't use Facebook, or Google News on mobile, but from my experience on desktop, both the news section of search results and Google News both just hyperlink to the articles on the news outlet's website. Are Google and Meta embedding news articles within their platforms, or is this just trying to charge for hyperlinking to content?

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3005705 4-Dec-2022 20:41
interesting ... in Australia Meta is making news site pay for news on Meta ... IIRC




Aaron2222

  #3005706 4-Dec-2022 20:49
Other countries have done similar things (Australia and Canada according to the article). I could see it for news aggregation where the aggregator is profiting from offering the service (through ads etc), driving people away from the news site's homepages, but I checked Google without an ad-blocker, and saw no ads on Google News or in the news section of Google Search. And where's the line between news aggregation and web search/indexing (pay to hyperlink for web search would clearly be a terrible idea)? Or user-generated content like Facebook posts that share links? I remember talk about that back when other countries were introducing similar legislation, but can't remember the specifics, and haven't read their legislation. Anything regarding hyperlinking needs to tread very carefully IMO.

