The government's announced new legislation to force Google and Meta to pay for news: https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/12/04/google-meta-to-be-forced-to-strike-deals-with-news-media-govt/

Now I don't use Facebook, or Google News on mobile, but from my experience on desktop, both the news section of search results and Google News both just hyperlink to the articles on the news outlet's website. Are Google and Meta embedding news articles within their platforms, or is this just trying to charge for hyperlinking to content?