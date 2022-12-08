I have set up a website on sites.google.com for our small business (Gamma Health Physics). The site can be reached by https://sites.google.com/view/ghp-info/home but after several months Gamma Health Physics is not searchable on Google search. It shows up fine on other search engines (Bing, Duckduckgo). A Google site search of sites.google.com for Gamma Health Physics gets plenty of hits just not our site. I made sure the "Request public search engines not to display my site" box is unticked when I publish the site. I have sent feedback to Google but haven't yet received a response.

Is there anything else I could try?