I have a US charger/plug that I would like to use. When I did some Google searches to see if I could buy a NZ version of the charger/plug I found that similar ones were being sold for use in NZ/AU but the company selling them provided one those adapters to change from two straight prongs to the two bent ones used in NZ. I already own one of those but I have read that you should not use an adapter from US to NZ plug type as a permanent solution.

Can anyone tell me if I can use this US/NZ adapter safely on a permanent basis as illustrated in the images.

I have provided the specification details on the charger/plug if that is required.