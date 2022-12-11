Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bananabob

#302679 11-Dec-2022 14:46
I have a US charger/plug that I would like to use. When I did some Google searches to see if I could buy a NZ version of the charger/plug I found that similar ones were being sold for use in NZ/AU but the company selling them provided one those adapters to change from two straight prongs to the two bent ones used in NZ. I already own one of those but I have read that you should not use an adapter from US to NZ plug type as a permanent solution.

 

Can anyone tell me if I can use this US/NZ adapter safely on a permanent basis as illustrated in the images.

 

I have provided the specification details on the charger/plug if that is required.

 

 

 

Mehrts
  #3008497 11-Dec-2022 14:53
That white adapter looks like it originally had the pins straight, and they've been bent to suit the angled AU/NZ sockets, or is the picture just unclear?

There's no harm in using adapters long-term, providing that they maintain good electrical contact. Just be wary to only connect anything that can actually handle 240Vac/50Hz.

What's the connector on the other end of the power supply cable? Is it a proprietary style, or just a generic barrel plug? If a barrel plug, you can just use a generic 230Vac to 12V/1A power supply, they're found everywhere.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3008499 11-Dec-2022 15:09
Not sure I would trust that particular adapter, but as pointed out above, there is no real problem using one as long as it is electrically safe and makes a solid connection. The reason adapters like this are advised against, is some are very flimsy and poorly made and could present a shock or fire hazard.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Bung
  #3008504 11-Dec-2022 15:39
Nobody can legally supply an electrical device in NZ that needs an adapter. The plug must comply as is.

That minimal type of adapter probably doesn't comply with the clearance required around the pins for 240v. It may be possible to get your finger tips around the edge and touch the pins. A hypothetical tourist could buy a much safer adapter in NZ.



Bananabob

  #3008507 11-Dec-2022 15:44
I can see what you are saying about the white adapter. To be truthful I can't remember where it came from and if the pins have been bent or not. The plug at the other end looks proprietary. I might just look for a tourist who wants to offload their adapter before leaving the country.

RunningMan
  #3008509 11-Dec-2022 15:48
What plug is on the other end?

Bananabob

  #3008511 11-Dec-2022 15:54
