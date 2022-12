Being a non-drinker, and surrounded by people who don't drink, I've gradually built up a stock of not-so-cheap wine and champagne - better than the usual supermarket-grade stuff, things like unexpected thank-yous for something done for someone - for which the rate of accumulation of new stock is much higher than the rate of disposal of existing stock.

Problem is you can't sell this stuff on Trademe or similar, which would be the usual outlet. Anyone know what to do with it, preferably some means of converting it into other item(s) that we can do something with?

Edited to add: A check of the back of the cupboard where it lives indicates we've given away a chunk of it, what's left is three bottles of champagne (two in boxes) and two of Shiraz, which I guess isn't that popular if no-one who was offered their selection chose them.