Our Vacuum sealer is sealing but the vacuum is poor.

We do some Sous Vide and sometimes there is liquid inside the bag, so I would ideally like something:

1) Does a great Job sealing

2) Does a great job with Vacuuming, esp with liquids.

3) Compact.

We don't Vaccum Seal that often, but wondering if we should do more, though I am conscious of the environmental impact of single-use bags, and trying to reduce my use of these. Because we don't use it a lot, I am reluctant to spend the $220 for the FoodSaver 3198 which seems to consistently rate highly, and it's quite big as well.

Also, keen to avoid being tied to expensive proprietary bags.

The Anova seems to rate quite well, anyone have experience with it here? It's a bit cheaper. I imagine given they are a brand synonymous with Sous Vide, their sealer is probably pretty decent.