In typical TM fashion, there is a total disconnect between the app and the website. They seem to be 2 totally different platforms from a user perspective.

The last login you can see is the last visit from a web browser, an app use won't show up. TM users can send messages to another user, but only on the app - if you use a desktop browser, you have no access or knowledge (no email notification either) of the message - just leads to bad feedback and incomplete auctions. For a long time saved (favourite) searches yeilded vastly different results on mobile to desktop, don't know if this is fixd yet. Then there's things like offers that are only implemented on the mobile app.