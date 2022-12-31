Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Experience with electrically polishing boots?
wazzageek

1085 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#302880 31-Dec-2022 13:50
I'd like to give my boots a really good polish (to hide the scratches and dings in the leather) - I was wondering if some form of electric polisher would be worth it.

 

My google-fu is failing me, I cannot see anything in .nz for polishing boots - so does anyone have some experience with something like this: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/josco-75mm-calico-mushroom-polishing-buff_p6330464 + an electric drill?

 

Note - this is for RM Williams boots, and I'm asking for experience as I really don't want to fubar them ...

 

Cheers!

Ge0rge
1527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3015550 31-Dec-2022 14:12
I'd not do it with power personally.

Give them a good wash, get all the dirt and dust off.

Once dry, use two brushes to nugget them - one to apply the appropriate colour, the other to buff it. Make sure they have a good coating all over.

Then get yourself some cotton balls (or just cotton wool, but the balls are about the right size). Wipe one through the nugget, and then evenly apply to a small area - start with the toe I would suggest. You're aiming to leave a very thin layer. Turn the boot upside down and, using a lighter, very gently melt the nugget - don't let it catch on fire! The idea is to have the nugget melt into any scratches and produce an even layer.

Take a clean cotton ball and either wet it (or spit on it, might be frowned upon these days, but that's where the name comes from - spit polishing), and polish in small circles over the spot you had just melted - let it cool first - keep changing directions and don't apply too much pressure.

Repeat over as much of the boot as you have the patience for.

