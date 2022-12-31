I'd like to give my boots a really good polish (to hide the scratches and dings in the leather) - I was wondering if some form of electric polisher would be worth it.
My google-fu is failing me, I cannot see anything in .nz for polishing boots - so does anyone have some experience with something like this: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/josco-75mm-calico-mushroom-polishing-buff_p6330464 + an electric drill?
Note - this is for RM Williams boots, and I'm asking for experience as I really don't want to fubar them ...
Cheers!