

I'd not do it with power personally.



Give them a good wash, get all the dirt and dust off.



Once dry, use two brushes to nugget them - one to apply the appropriate colour, the other to buff it. Make sure they have a good coating all over.



Then get yourself some cotton balls (or just cotton wool, but the balls are about the right size). Wipe one through the nugget, and then evenly apply to a small area - start with the toe I would suggest. You're aiming to leave a very thin layer. Turn the boot upside down and, using a lighter, very gently melt the nugget - don't let it catch on fire! The idea is to have the nugget melt into any scratches and produce an even layer.



Take a clean cotton ball and either wet it (or spit on it, might be frowned upon these days, but that's where the name comes from - spit polishing), and polish in small circles over the spot you had just melted - let it cool first - keep changing directions and don't apply too much pressure.



Repeat over as much of the boot as you have the patience for.