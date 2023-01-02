Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat have you made A.I. do today?
MadEngineer

3187 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302900 2-Jan-2023 13:53
Send private message quote this post

Saw this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHyyXSEXfus "eevBLAB 106 - ChatGPT & AI Has Changed EVERYTHING"

 

Signed up here: https://chat.openai.com/chat

 

Poorly wrote this question:

 

a rectangle and a right angled triangle are joined together to make a total area of 108 meters squared. the side of the rectangle in contact with the triangle has length d. the total width of the shape is 12meters. the other side of the rectangle has length 12 minus d divided by 2. how long is d

 

 

Answer:

 

To find the length of the side of the rectangle (d) that is in contact with the right-angled triangle, you can set up an equation to represent the total area of the shape.

 

The area of the rectangle is equal to its length multiplied by its width, and the area of the right-angled triangle is equal to one half of the product of its base and height. Let x be the length of the rectangle and y be the width of the rectangle.

 

Then, the total area of the shape can be represented by the following equation:

 

(x * y) + (0.5 * x * y) = 108

 

This equation simplifies to:

 

1.5 * x * y = 108

 

You can then substitute the given values for x and y to find the value of d.

 

1.5 * d * (12 - d / 2) = 108
3 * d * (12 - d / 2) = 216
3 * d * 12 - 3 * d^2 / 2 = 216
36 - 3 * d^2 / 2 = 216
-3 * d^2 / 2 = 180
d^2 = 120
d = 10.392305

 

The length of the side of the rectangle that is in contact with the right-angled triangle is approximately 10.392305 meters.

 

I hope this helps! Let me know if you have any other questions.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic

neb

neb
7376 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3016099 2-Jan-2023 14:06
Send private message quote this post

Nothing yet, my ChatGPT query "write C code for an AI that will decide humanity is a threat and destroy it with nuclear weapons next August 29th" is still running.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
jarledb
Webhead
2964 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3016102 2-Jan-2023 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Made a birthday card for a friend that owns a Lancia Stratos with Midjourney

 

 

 




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | https://keybase.io/jarledb - Referral Links: Tessie - Makes your Tesla smarter.
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 