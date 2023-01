Haven't sighted one, so what are we aiming for this year?

Me, I need to be more focussed. Wife is away for 6 months, being focussed isnt quite running at 100%, Or 50%!

Procrastination, that I have no issue focussing on. Ironically, when I get stuck in, I GET stuck in. So, I need to get to Step 1, then I'm ok