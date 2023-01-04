Hello,

Just after a little perspective and thoughts (again - shessh it seems to be all I am posting on lately :( )

We purchased a pool cleaner robot just over 4 years ago, and it recently failed. After taking it to the service/repair agent (on guidance from the manufacturer) they confirmed it needed a new motor and power cable, which came to a total of about $1300 or about 50% of the initial purchase price.

I sent the manufacturer a message suggesting this is unacceptable from a durability perspective to have to pay 50% of the purchase price on a repair about 4 years after initial purchase.

A few weeks went buy and I have been sent an invoice by the repair agent for a $700 bill, with parts reduced by 50% and also reduced labour cost. So while its good to have it repaired and at a reduced (from the initial bill) price, what are peoples thoughts on whether I should push back on this? Is ~25% of the purchase price reasonable for repairs 4 years after purchase? I don't want to be unreasonable and I had accepted I would be fine with contributing to the repair bill, but I suppose I would have liked to have seen it less than this....

Thanks for your thoughts and hope you all had a great/safe break!