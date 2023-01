I am wanting to buy more shorts like this:

It's described as cotton but if I look up on google for cotton shorts, then obviously there are thousands of results and none of them look like this.

What can I search for that will return the correct results.

I bought some pairs a while back from Converse, but they don't seem to have them any longer.

I like them because they aren't too thick, but still have substance, they are sweat absorbent, which is very important.

Thanks in advance for any help!