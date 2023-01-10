Hi all,

I am currently looking in what sort camera/alarm system I could install in my garage? It’s a stand-alone garage and at least 10 meters from the house (so just within range of the 2.4g WiFi but not the 5g from the house.

I am thinking of intruder alarm with siren and at least two cameras, with functionality to send my phone an alert with pictures video and audio should it be activated, if I can talk back that would be a bonus also.

I talked to a sparky I know who installs systems and he said he does not really know of an alarm system with integrated cameras and you usually have to purchase both separately which I believe as I have never seen an integrated system. If this is the case I could probably do without the siren/alarm system and just rely on motion activated cameras sending my phone an alert.

I am thinking I would need some sort of keypad alarm system so I can un-arm and arm the alarm system as I like, I prefer some sort of manual system like a keypad as I don’t need to rely on my phone to gain entry. Along with the alarm system id probably have to install a basic two camera surveillance system, this is what I would like to alert me if there was an intruder, obviously the motion detection on the camera.

My main sticking point is cost, I have a lot of other priorities at the moment and this is not at the top of the list, but I’d like to look into what options I have for when the time comes to buy. As mentioned above, if there are no integrated camera/alarm systems I am happy to rely on just the cameras. Hoping to get something for around $200 if that is realistic.