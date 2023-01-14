I am clearing out a storage area and have come across several boxes of teaching packages from the 1980s. These are aimed at primary or intermediate level and each box focuses on a particular subject area, like dinosaur evolution or newspaper publishing. The boxes all appear to come from the same distributor, though the manufacturers of the materials differ. They seem to be organised in the form of text adventures and the printed materials are accompanied by floppy disks that can be read on BBC Acorn or Archimedes computers.

These materials would have been worth something at the time they were published, but of course they are very old now. It just seems a shame to simply throw them away. Could they have any conceivable value to anyone? If so I would gladly pass them on.