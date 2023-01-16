Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
rb99

2613 posts

Uber Geek


#303100 16-Jan-2023 17:06
Per the above, what would you folks think about this kind of bidding (for a car) -




rb99

dacraka
731 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3022209 16-Jan-2023 17:07
Wrong forum, mate.

gnfb
2250 posts

Uber Geek


  #3022212 16-Jan-2023 17:09
Can bidbud bid like that?




rb99

2613 posts

Uber Geek


  #3022215 16-Jan-2023 17:15
dacraka: Wrong forum, mate.

 

Thought that 30 sec after I posted it...




rb99



rb99

2613 posts

Uber Geek


  #3022217 16-Jan-2023 17:17
gnfb:

 

Can bidbud bid like that?

 

 

Seen it before. Not sure if its just someone who really fancies that car, or being more cynical, the car seller trying to up the ante...(but I'm sure that never goes on so thats ok)




rb99

Mehrts
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3022218 16-Jan-2023 17:19
Could be someone trying to find the reserve price maybe?

alanimal
51 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3022222 16-Jan-2023 17:33
Most likely someone using BidBud. I recommend you use it too - just don't bid against me haha 

rb99

2613 posts

Uber Geek


  #3022223 16-Jan-2023 17:45
Interesting. Thanks people 😀




rb99

