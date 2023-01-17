Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
quickymart

#303110 17-Jan-2023 10:40
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/the-front-page-how-much-impact-will-netflix-documentary-and-harrys-spare-have-on-the-monarchy/XUMAFZ3RQ5AYTANX73FJYZICJQ/

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/daniela-elser-prince-harrys-bombshells-in-book-spare-expose-him-as-stroppy-and-self-centred/34V665UNGVHEVHIJWXUWPRFEEA/

 

Has anyone had a read of this yet. I saw lots of copies at a Whitcoulls on the weekend (at $60 each), which didn't seem to be moving. I did glance briefly through a couple of pages and saw the bit where he says Princess Di gave him an Xbox (somehow) in 1997? It appears to have a number of inaccuracies as well.

 

Overlooking that part, I'm mostly inclined to think a lot of this just comes across as sour grapes; it seems a bit rich for Harry to scream "I want my privacy!" but then turning around and releasing a book detailing everything that happens that is private.

 

I hear it's doing well in the US but not so much in the UK, although it's still selling in decent numbers.

Linux
  #3022539 17-Jan-2023 10:47
$60 too much

Handsomedan
  #3022540 17-Jan-2023 10:50
I have read the preview on Apple Books or Amazon Kindle (Can't recall which) - basically the first chapter, I believe. 

 

I have little opinion on the book itself. It was an interesting intro read and I was keen to look at getting the book, but couldn't justify the cost. 

 

I think the fact that he's getting all out in one hit might eventually give him the privacy he wants in a few years, as there'll be nothing left to dog into. 

 

I'm not a monarchist and don't wish ill for any of them, but they're not like normal folk and everything I have seen/read/heard leads me to believe that I'd never be able to live in their "system", nor would I want to. 

 

 

 

Good luck to him, but I think it'll end up causing a lot more grief in the short term, before allowing him to step back from the limelight (if that's what he actually wants). 




sir1963
  #3022541 17-Jan-2023 10:50
Zero interest in the Ginger Whinger.

 

Zero interest in any celebrity BS/Gossip, etc

 

Zero interest in "Must watch" tv or movies

 

Zero interest is "Must visit" or things you "Must do"

 

Zero interest in "Fashion", "latest trends", or any of that other pro consumerist twaddle.

 

Zero interest in "376 people are buying this now" crapolla

 

Click bait garbage, all of it.



Bluntj
  #3022545 17-Jan-2023 10:58
Zero interest in helping him become a billionaire through spilling on his family.

Linux
  #3022546 17-Jan-2023 10:59
@sir1963 150% agree utter utter crap!

SJB
  #3022594 17-Jan-2023 11:01
For American consumption. In the UK he is less popular apparently than Prince Andrew, a pretty impressive achievement.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3022599 17-Jan-2023 11:19
14 pounds in the UK

 

i'm not sure why someone who has never needed to work and will never need to work one single day in their life while swimming in extravagant luxury has so much to complain about

 

i know someone who worked their butt off without getting paid much, just to make it through prejudiced by racism and bullying and they don't complain

 

and before anyone believes everything in the book, apparently there are a few "mistakes" https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/prince-harrys-ghostwriter-jr-moehringer-defends-mistakes-in-spare-inadvertent/K2LCXFLR7VGSVNUDGZJIAHPM44/

 

 




sir1963
  #3022613 17-Jan-2023 11:33
Batman:

 

14 pounds in the UK

 

i'm not sure why someone who has never needed to work and will never need to work one single day in their life while swimming in extravagant luxury has so much to complain about

 

i know someone who worked their butt off without getting paid much, just to make it through prejudiced by racism and bullying and they don't complain

 

and before anyone believes everything in the book, apparently there are a few "mistakes" https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/prince-harrys-ghostwriter-jr-moehringer-defends-mistakes-in-spare-inadvertent/K2LCXFLR7VGSVNUDGZJIAHPM44/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wonder if he thinks the kids in the Ukraine are better off than he is....

sir1963
  #3022617 17-Jan-2023 11:38
Bluntj:

 

Zero interest in helping him become a billionaire through spilling on his family.

 

 

 

 

Oh, missed all those "Look at me I am a celebrity... now watch the award I am about to win" shows

 

Un-reality TV

 

TVNZ/TV3 "news" which contains more sport, weather, adverts than actual news. Have not watched either for over a year now.

 

 

 

Far prefer to watch YouTube videos and learn how to use a lathe . Spent far more on lathe tooling this last year than I have on consumerist crapolla and I am much happier for it.

 

I will be buying a 300mm length of 25.4mm copper round this week so I can make my non marking hammer.

alavaliant
  #3022618 17-Jan-2023 11:38
I somewhat feel like the old adage about not judging somebody before walking a mile in their shoes applies here. Or the one about there being two sides to any argument etc.

 

 

Silvrav
  #3022621 17-Jan-2023 11:41
Not a royal anymore, needs another source of income...

sir1963
  #3022622 17-Jan-2023 11:41
alavaliant: I somewhat feel like the old adage about not judging somebody before walking a mile in their shoes applies here. Or the one about there being two sides to any argument etc.

 

 

 

I am of the old school of belief that airing your dirty laundry dry in public makes it no cleaner.

 

All he is doing it sh!tting in his own nest and making himself evenness like and wanted.

 

 

sir1963
  #3022624 17-Jan-2023 11:42
Silvrav:

 

Not a royal anymore, needs another source of income...

 

 

 

 

Yeah..it will go the same way as Bart Simpsons "it wasn't me" claim to fame.

quickymart

  #3022627 17-Jan-2023 11:48
Linux: $60 too much

 

I should point out this was a hardcover edition that I saw for sale - maybe the paperback version will be cheaper?
But yes, $60 for this tell-all is (IMO) far too much to pay. They had quite a number of copies there as well, with no one looking at them.

quickymart

  #3022628 17-Jan-2023 11:49
sir1963:

 

Silvrav:

 

Not a royal anymore, needs another source of income...

 

 

Yeah..it will go the same way as Bart Simpsons "it wasn't me" claim to fame.

 

 

I think you mean "I didn't do it".

