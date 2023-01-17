quickymart

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/the-front-page-how-much-impact-will-netflix-documentary-and-harrys-spare-have-on-the-monarchy/XUMAFZ3RQ5AYTANX73FJYZICJQ/

Has anyone had a read of this yet. I saw lots of copies at a Whitcoulls on the weekend (at $60 each), which didn't seem to be moving. I did glance briefly through a couple of pages and saw the bit where he says Princess Di gave him an Xbox (somehow) in 1997? It appears to have a number of inaccuracies as well.

Overlooking that part, I'm mostly inclined to think a lot of this just comes across as sour grapes; it seems a bit rich for Harry to scream "I want my privacy!" but then turning around and releasing a book detailing everything that happens that is private.

I hear it's doing well in the US but not so much in the UK, although it's still selling in decent numbers.